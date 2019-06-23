Mets visit Chicago, aim to build on Wheeler’s strong performance

New York Mets (37-40, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (41-35, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jacob deGrom (4-6, 3.26 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 112 strikeouts) Cubs: Cole Hamels (6-2, 2.85 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Zack Wheeler. Wheeler went seven innings, surrendering one run on five hits with five strikeouts against Chicago.

The Cubs are 26-14 in home games. The Chicago pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.97. Cole Hamels leads the team with a 2.85 ERA.

The Mets are 17-26 on the road. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .323, led by Jeff McNeil with a mark of .402. The Mets won the last meeting 10-2. Zack Wheeler recorded his sixth victory and Todd Frazier went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for New York. Jose Quintana registered his seventh loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 39 extra base hits and is slugging .542. Kyle Schwarber is 8-for-36 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 60 RBIs and is batting .274. McNeil is 15-for-42 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .231 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by one run

Mets: 4-6, .267 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by five runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 60-day IL (hand), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Kyle Hendricks: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: 10-day IL (shoulder), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder).

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Noah Syndergaard: 10-day IL (hamstring), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeurys Familia: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee).