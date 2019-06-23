Padres to face Pirates on the road

San Diego Padres (38-39, third in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (35-40, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joey Lucchesi (6-4, 3.74 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Pirates: Steven Brault (3-1, 4.40 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Pirates are 16-19 on their home turf. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the majors. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .362.

The Padres are 17-19 on the road. San Diego has slugged .423 this season. Hunter Renfroe leads the team with a .612 slugging percentage, including 35 extra-base hits and 23 home runs. The Pirates won the last meeting 6-3. Kyle Crick earned his third victory and Jose Osuna went 1-for-1 with a home run and two RBIs for Pittsburgh. Craig Stammen took his fourth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 89 hits and has 66 RBIs. Reynolds is 16-for-35 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Renfroe leads the Padres with 23 home runs and has 43 RBIs. Manny Machado is 20-for-43 with four doubles, six home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .296 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Padres: 5-5, .293 batting average, 6.65 ERA, outscored by four runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordan Lyles: 10-day IL (hamstring), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 60-day IL (shoulder), Rookie Davis: 10-day IL (finger), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Gregory Polanco: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 10-day IL (concussion).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 10-day IL (forearm), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (elbow).