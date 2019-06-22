Flores’ homer leads Salem-Keizer to 6-2 win over Everett

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Tyler Flores hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes to a 6-2 win over the Everett AquaSox on Saturday.

The home run by Flores scored Sean Roby and Franklin Labour to give the Volcanoes a 4-0 lead.

Everett answered in the bottom of the frame when Robert Perez scored when a runner was thrown out to cut the deficit to three.

The Volcanoes later tacked on two runs in the sixth when Yorlis Rodriguez hit a solo home run and Flores hit a sacrifice fly to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Salem-Keizer right-hander Jesus Ozoria (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Juan Then (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game after giving up four runs and four hits over four innings.

Austin Shenton singled three times, driving in a run and also scoring one for the AquaSox.