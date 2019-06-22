Carreon’s single leads Puebla to 9-8 win over Dos Laredos

NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico (AP) -- Alberto Carreon hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Pericos de Puebla to a 9-8 win over the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos on Saturday.

The single by Carreon capped a three-run inning and tied the game 8-8 after Carlos Alberto Gastelum hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Pericos took the lead for good in the eighth when Nick Torres scored on a wild pitch.

Ranfi Casimiro (1-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Paul Voelker (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Juan Martinez tripled and doubled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the Tecolotes.