Orimoloye’s homer leads Dunedin to 3-2 win over Palm Beach

CLEARWATER, (AP) -- Demi Orimoloye hit a solo home run in the second inning, leading the Dunedin Blue Jays to a 3-2 win over the Palm Beach Cardinals on Saturday.

The home run by Orimoloye gave the Blue Jays a 1-0 lead.

After Dunedin added two runs in the sixth, the Cardinals cut into the deficit in the top of the next frame when Imeldo Diaz and Nick Dunn hit RBI singles.

Dunedin starter Nick Allgeyer (5-3) picked up the win after allowing five hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Edgar Gonzalez (4-8) took the loss in the Florida State League game after he allowed three runs on just three hits over 5 2/3 innings.