Doyle, Carreras lead the way for Grand Junction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Brenton Doyle and Julio Carreras each homered and drove in two runs as the Grand Junction Rockies defeated the Rocky Mountain Vibes 8-5 on Friday.

Down 6-2 in the seventh, Rocky Mountain cut into the lead when Nick Egnatuk hit a two-run double and then scored on a double by Edwin Sano.

Grand Junction answered in the next half-inning when Walking Cabrera hit a two-run single.

Anderson Bido (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Rocky Mountain starter Cam Robinson (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Sano doubled and singled twice for the Vibes. Bryan Torres singled three times.