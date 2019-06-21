O’Hearn’s homer leads Omaha to 4-3 win over San Antonio

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Ryan O'Hearn hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Omaha Storm Chasers to a 4-3 win over the San Antonio Missions on Friday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Storm Chasers and a seven-game winning streak for the Missions.

The home run by O'Hearn scored Erick Mejia and Kelvin Gutierrez to give the Storm Chasers a 4-1 lead.

The Missions cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Nate Orf hit a solo home run and David Freitas hit an RBI single.

Omaha starter Foster Griffin (7-2) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Bubba Derby (3-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing four runs and five hits over five innings.

Stranding 12 men on base, the Missions did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss. For the Missions, Tyler Saladino reached base four times.