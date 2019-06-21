Rivas’ triple leads Reading over Portland in 10 innings

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- Raul Rivas hit an RBI triple in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Reading Fightin Phils to an 11-8 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Friday.

Luke Williams scored the go-ahead run on the triple after he started the inning on second. Later in the inning, Reading added insurance runs when Rivas scored on a wild pitch and Darick Hall hit an RBI single.

The Fightin Phils tied the game 8-8 in the eighth when Hall hit an RBI single, driving in Rivas.

Jonathan Hennigan (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Matthew Gorst (0-5) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

C.J. Chatham doubled twice and singled, driving home two runs for the Sea Dogs. Joey Curletta homered and singled, scoring two runs.

Reading improved to 9-3 against Portland this season.