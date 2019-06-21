Wheeler has 28 points, 8 assists to help Fever beat Sky

Erica Wheeler had 28 points and eight assists, rookie Teaira McCowan added 10 points and 13 boards and the Indiana Fever beat the Chicago Sky 76-69 on Friday night.

Indiana (5-5) is one victory shy of matching its victory total from last season.

Candice Dupree had 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Indiana. McCowan tied Tamika Catchings' rookie franchise record of 15 rebounds on Wednesday against Atlanta.

Wheeler had 14 points and five assists in the first half and Indiana led 40-31 after making six 3-pointers. Chicago was just 11-of-34 shooting in the half. The Fever led 60-40 late in the third quarter, but Chicago pulled to 72-69 with 20.9 seconds left. Wheeler made four straight free throws to seal it.

Diamond DeShields scored 19 points for Chicago (5-3), which lost for the first time at home this season. Courtney Vandersloot had 10 points and eight assists.

Washington Wizards forward Jabari Parker, a Chicago native, sat courtside.