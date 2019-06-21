Torres’ double leads Pulaski to 8-6 win over Bluefield

PULASKI, Va. (AP) -- Saul Torres hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Pulaski Yankees to an 8-6 win over the Bluefield Blue Jays on Friday.

The double by Torres came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Yankees a 7-6 lead. Later in the inning, Robert Javier scored when a runner was thrown out.

Carlos D. Rodriguez (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Aldo Ovando (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

In the losing effort, Bluefield got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least two hits. Ryan Sloniger homered and singled, driving in two runs. The Blue Jays failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss.