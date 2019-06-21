Honeyman’s single leads West Virginia over Lakewood in 10 innings

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Bobby Honeyman hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the West Virginia Power to a 1-0 win over the Lakewood BlueClaws on Friday. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the BlueClaws.

Joseph Rosa scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Julio Rodriguez.

West Virginia starter Devin Sweet struck out seven and walked one while allowing four hits over six scoreless innings. Benjamin Onyshko (2-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Mark Potter (0-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

The BlueClaws were blanked for the seventh time this season, while the Power's staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.

With the win, West Virginia improved to 6-2 against Lakewood this season.