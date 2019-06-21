Isabel’s homer leads Chattanooga to 8-3 win over Birmingham

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Ibandel Isabel hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Chattanooga Lookouts to an 8-3 win over the Birmingham Barons on Friday.

The home run by Isabel scored TJ Friedl and Mitch Nay to give the Lookouts a 4-1 lead.

Chattanooga left-hander Packy Naughton (3-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Tanner Banks (1-5) took the loss in the Southern League game after giving up four runs and eight hits over six innings.

Chattanooga improved to 10-2 against Birmingham this season.