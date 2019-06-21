Dodgers looking at Urias or Stripling to fill Hill’s spot

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Los Angeles. AP Photo

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is optimistic that pitcher Rich Hill will be back before the end of the season. But with the left-hander out for at least four weeks, Roberts still needs to fill a spot in his rotation.

Roberts said he is looking at either Julio Urias or Ross Stripling to plug that hole after Hill was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left forearm strain. Hill left Wednesday's game before the second inning after retiring the side in the first.

"Obviously, to lose him, the way he's been pitching, is disheartening any way you look at it," Roberts said. "He's a big part of what we're trying to do moving forward, so to lose him for 3-4 weeks is tough. We know the prognosis and will go from there."

Hill is 4-1 with a 2.55 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 10 starts. It is the second time this season the 39-year old has been on the injured list. He missed the first month due to a left knee sprain.

Urias and Stripling both ended up being used in Thursday night's 9-8 win over the San Francisco Giants.

Urias got the start, which was his first start since April 18 at Milwaukee. The left-hander worked three innings and gave up one hit while striking out five.

"If it is me I am going to do my job. I have been focusing on attacking the strike zone more," said Urias, who is 3-2 with a 2.84 ERA in 17 appearances — including five starts

Roberts said he was really encouraged with how Urias came out and was aggressive.

"We talked about his last outing where he kind of felt his way into the game, and tonight, he was on the attack from the beginning," he said.

Stripling went two innings in relief and allowed three unearned runs on two hits with a walk and a strikeout. The right-hander has started six games this season and is 3-2 with a 3.08 ERA in 20 games. His last start came on April 25 at the Chicago Cubs.

"Ross is built up more," Roberts said. "It's more potential matchups, innings for Julio, what gives best chance to win, value of each guy in the 'pen, one guy starting."

The Dodgers called up right-handed pitchers JT Chargois and Josh Sborz from Triple-A Oklahoma City in time for the game. Los Angeles also optioned infielder Matt Beaty to Oklahoma City.

Both pitchers ended up making appearances Thursday night. Chargois — making his third stint in the majors this season — pitched two innings and gave up a run on two hits but got the win.

Shorz made his major league debut and allowed three runs on two hits in an inning plus.