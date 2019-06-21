Acosta’s triple leads Tri-City to 6-5 win over Hillsboro

PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Matthew Acosta hit a three-run triple in the second inning, leading the Tri-City Dust Devils to a 6-5 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Thursday.

The triple by Acosta scored Tyler Benson, Tre Carter, and Reinaldo Ilarraza to give the Dust Devils a 5-2 lead.

The Hops tied the game in the fifth inning when Steven Leyton scored on a groundout and Daniel Wasinger hit a two-run single.

The Dust Devils took the lead for good in the eighth when Benson scored on a sacrifice.

Jake Sims (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Trevor McKenna (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

The Hops failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss. Kristian Robinson doubled and singled, driving home two runs for the Hops.