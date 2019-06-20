Lake Elsinore beats Inland Empire 7-4

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Eguy Rosario and Esteury Ruiz scored on an error in the third inning, leading the Lake Elsinore Storm to a 7-4 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Thursday.

The play gave the Storm a 2-1 lead.

The Storm later added two runs in the fourth and sixth innings and one in the seventh to secure the victory.

Lake Elsinore left-hander MacKenzie Gore (6-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Michael Santos (1-3) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and eight hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Jordan Zimmerman homered and doubled, driving home two runs for the 66ers.