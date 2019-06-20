Sports
DeCarlo hits grand slam, leads Arkansas over Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Joe DeCarlo hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, leading the Arkansas Travelers to a 10-6 win over the Midland RockHounds on Thursday.
The grand slam by DeCarlo scored Dom Thompson-Williams, Logan Taylor, and Nick Zammarelli and was the game's last scoring play.
Zac Grotz (3-3) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Trey Cochran-Gill (2-3) took the loss in the Texas League game.
For the RockHounds, Kevin Merrell tripled and singled twice, driving home two runs. Luke Persico doubled and singled, driving in two runs.
