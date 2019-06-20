Grisham’s homer leads San Antonio to 7-5 win over Omaha

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Trent Grisham hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the San Antonio Missions to a 7-5 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Thursday.

The home run by Grisham capped a four-run inning and gave the Missions a 7-3 lead after Nate Orf scored when a runner was thrown out earlier in the inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, Omaha scored on a triple by Brett Phillips that brought home Xavier Fernandez. In the following at-bat, Jecksson Flores hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Phillips to cut the San Antonio lead to 7-5.

Starter Thomas Jankins (6-2) got the win while Zach Lovvorn (3-6) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.