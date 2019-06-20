Sports
Pache’s single leads Mississippi to 11-6 win over Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Cristian Pache hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Mississippi Braves to an 11-6 win over the Biloxi Shuckers on Thursday.
The single by Pache gave the Braves a 6-4 lead and capped a four-run inning for Mississippi. Earlier in the inning, Mississippi tied the game when William Contreras scored on an error.
Starter Joey Wentz (3-6) got the win while Nattino Diplan (1-1) took the loss in relief in the Southern League game.
For the Shuckers, C.J. Hinojosa doubled twice, scoring two runs. Dillon Thomas tripled and singled twice, also stealing a base.
Despite the loss, Biloxi is 4-2 against Mississippi this season.
