Brooklyn deals 1st-rounder to Clippers for 2nd, future 1st
The Brooklyn Nets have made another move pointing toward a possible free-agent spending spree, trading first-round draft pick Mfiondu Kabengele of Florida State to the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Nets received point guard Jaylen Hands, taken in the second round, 56th overall, and a first-rounder in 2020 that came from Philadelphia for the 6-foot-10 Kabengele.
Brooklyn also drafted Georgia 7-footer Nic Claxton with the first pick of the second round Thursday night.
Officially, the Nets owned the 17th pick coming into draft night, too, but two weeks ago they agreed to trade that and guard Allen Crabbe, along with a 2020 first-round selection, to Atlanta. That pick was used to take Virginia Tech's Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who is on his way to New Orleans after a draft-day deal between the Pelicans and Hawks.
