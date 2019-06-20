Alcantara, Porter lead Burlington to 10-2 win over Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) -- Logan Porter hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and Adrian Alcantara hurled five scoreless innings as the Burlington Royals beat the Bristol Pirates 10-2 on Thursday.

The home run by Porter scored Vinnie Pasquantino to give the Royals a 2-0 lead.

Burlington later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run seventh, when Maikel Garcia hit an RBI single and Porter scored when a runner was thrown out to help put the game away.

Alcantara (1-0) struck out five and walked one to pick up the win.

Jose Maldonado (0-1) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Appalachian League game. He also struck out four and walked one.