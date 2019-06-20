Palka, Mendick lift Charlotte over Syracuse 6-1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Daniel Palka doubled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home as the Charlotte Knights beat the Syracuse Mets 6-1 on Thursday.

Danny Mendick doubled and singled with two RBIs for Charlotte.

Charlotte took the lead in the first when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run double by Mendick.

Charlotte right-hander Donn Roach (1-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Anthony Kay (0-2) took the loss in the International League game after giving up four runs and four hits over one inning.