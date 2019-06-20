Rodgers’ single leads Florida to 4-2 win over St. Lucie

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) -- Jordan Rodgers hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the Florida Fire Frogs to a 4-2 win over the St. Lucie Mets on Thursday.

The single by Rodgers started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Fire Frogs a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Andrew Moritz hit an RBI single and Riley Delgado hit an RBI double.

In the top of the sixth, St. Lucie cut into the lead on a single by Jeremy Vasquez that scored Carlos Cortes.

Troy Bacon (2-2) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while St. Lucie starter Kevin Smith (4-5) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Cortes doubled twice, scoring two runs for the Mets.