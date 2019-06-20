Iannetta’s hit in 10th helps Rockies sweep D-backs

Colorado Rockies' Brendan Rodgers (7) and Ian Desmond celebrate after scoring on a base hit by Chris Iannetta during the 10th inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Phoenix. AP Photo

Chris Iannetta's two-run, bases-loaded single in the 10th inning lifted the Colorado Rockies to a 6-4 victory Thursday that completed a three-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Iannetta, a former Diamondbacks catcher, singled off the center-field wall against Yoshihisa Hirano (3-4) with one out to drive in Ian Desmond and Brendan Rodgers. The Rockies had tied it at 4 on Tony Wolters' pinch-hit RBI single in the ninth off Arizona closer Greg Holland.

Scott Oberg (5-0) got the win with two scoreless innings in relief, but had to pitch out of jam in the bottom of the 10th when the Diamondbacks loaded the bases with one out. He got Ildemaro Vargas to fly out, and then struck out David Peralta swinging to end the game.

Charlie Blackmon and Desmond homered for the Rockies, who have won eight in a row over the Diamondbacks. Nolan Arenado left with a bruised left big toe after fouling a ball off his foot.

Christian Walker's two-run, pinch-hit homer keyed a three-run sixth for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte had four hits and tied a club record for consecutive three-hit games with his fourth.

RANGERS 4, INDIANS 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Elvis Andrus homered and had an RBI triple to back another impressive home start by Mike Minor as the Rangers earned a series split.

Minor (7-4) limited the Indians to three hits and one run over eight innings after they had scored 10 runs each of the last two nights. The lefty struck out four and walked three while throwing 70 of 110 pitches for strikes.

Danny Santana went deep in the Rangers' eighth, his third homer in the four-game series and seventh overall. Andrus immediately followed with his seventh homer, his first since May 12 at Houston.

They also teamed up for the first two Texas runs. Andrus tripled to right-center in the first inning after Santana had doubled and stolen third base. Andrus raced home on a wild pitch by Shane Bieber (6-3) that ricocheted off catcher Kevin Plawecki and went several feet in front of the plate.

Shawn Kelley worked the ninth for his ninth save in 13 chances after giving up a leadoff homer to Carlos Santana.