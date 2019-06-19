Gutierrez leads AZL Cubs 2 to 14-5 win over AZL Angels

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Jose Gutierrez had two hits and scored four runs as the AZL Cubs 2 defeated the AZL Angels 14-5 on Thursday.

AZL Cubs 2 had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring five runs in the third inning and four in the fifth.

In the third, Abraham Rodriguez hit a two-run double, while Gutierrez and Rochest Cruz drove in one run each in the fifth.

Manuel Espinoza (1-0) got the win in relief while AZL Angels starter Connor Van Scoyoc (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.