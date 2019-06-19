Pasteur’s run leads Staten Island to 6-4 win over Connecticut

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) -- Isaiah Pasteur scored on a wild pitch in the sixth inning, leading the Staten Island Yankees to a 6-4 win over the Connecticut Tigers in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The play, part of a two-run inning, gave the Yankees a 5-4 lead before Alex Junior hit an RBI single later in the inning.

In the bottom of the fifth, Staten Island crossed the plate for four runs, including a single by Oswald Peraza that scored Carlos Gallardo. Connecticut answered in the next half-inning when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run double by Jordan Verdon.

Marcus Evey (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Zac Shepherd (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

The Yankees swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 3-1.