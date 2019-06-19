Maton hits grand slam, leads Clearwater over Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Nick Maton hit a grand slam in the second inning, leading the Clearwater Threshers to a 12-7 win over the Bradenton Marauders on Wednesday.

The grand slam by Maton scored Danny Mayer, Ben Aklinski, and Dalton Guthrie to give the Threshers a 6-3 lead.

After the teams traded runs, the Marauders tied the game in the fifth inning when Cal Mitchell hit a three-run home run.

The Threshers took the lead for good in the sixth when Jhailyn Ortiz hit a two-run home run.

Kyle Arjona (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Gavin Wallace (1-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

For the Marauders, Deon Stafford homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple. Mitchell homered and doubled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.