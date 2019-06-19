Marvel, Tolman carry Altoona to 3-1 win over Harrisburg

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Mitchell Tolman had three hits and scored two runs, and James Marvel struck out nine over 7 2/3 innings as the Altoona Curve topped the Harrisburg Senators 3-1 on Wednesday.

Marvel (7-5) picked up the win after he allowed one run and four hits.

Altoona started the scoring in the first inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Tolman advanced on singles by Hunter Owen and Robbie Glendinning, and then scored on a single by Glendinning.

After Altoona added two runs in the third, the Senators cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Rhett Wiseman hit an RBI single, bringing home Chuck Taylor.

Steven Fuentes (3-2) went five innings, allowing three runs and nine hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out four and walked one.