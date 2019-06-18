Walton, Lewis lift Arkansas over Corpus Christi 6-3

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Donnie Walton homered and singled twice, scoring two runs as the Arkansas Travelers topped the Corpus Christi Hooks 6-3 on Tuesday.

Kyle Lewis doubled and singled with three runs for Arkansas.

Down 3-1 in the sixth, Corpus Christi tied it up when Max Stassi and Granden Goetzman hit solo home runs.

Arkansas answered in the top of the next frame, scoring two runs to take the lead. Walton hit a solo home run en route to the two-run lead.

The Travelers tacked on another run in the ninth when Joseph Odom hit an RBI single, bringing home Lewis.

Matt Tenuta (1-0) got the win in relief while Yohan Ramirez (0-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Goetzman homered and singled twice for the Hooks. Stassi homered and singled.