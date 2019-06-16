Espino, Reynolds lead Fresno to 8-1 win over Omaha

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Matt Reynolds doubled and singled, and Paolo Espino allowed just three hits over six innings as the Fresno Grizzlies topped the Omaha Storm Chasers 8-1 on Sunday.

Espino (7-2) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one while allowing one run.

Fresno took the lead in the first when Wilmer Difo hit a two-run home run and Yadiel Hernandez scored on a wild pitch.

The Grizzlies later added three runs in the second and two in the eighth to punctuate the blowout.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Scott Blewett (5-6) went three innings, allowing six runs and six hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out two and walked three.

Jecksson Flores reached base three times for the Storm Chasers.