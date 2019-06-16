Charleston beats Greenville 2-1

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Matt Pita touched home with the decisive run in the seventh inning, as the Charleston RiverDogs beat the Greenville Drive 2-1 on Sunday.

Pita scored after he reached base on a strikeout, advanced to second on a ground out by Eduardo Torrealba and then stole third.

The strikeout by Lockridge scored Pita to give the RiverDogs a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the third, Greenville grabbed the lead on a triple by Triston Casas that scored Everlouis Lozada. Charleston answered in the bottom of the inning when Anthony Seigler hit an RBI single, driving in Brandon Lockridge.

Tanner Myatt (1-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Oddanier Mosqueda (2-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.