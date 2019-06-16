Marlowe, Frick lead Everett to 7-3 win over Tri-City

PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Cade Marlowe hit a three-run home run in the first inning, and Patrick Frick scored two runs as the Everett AquaSox beat the Tri-City Dust Devils 7-3 on Saturday.

The home run by Marlowe capped a four-run inning and gave the AquaSox a 4-0 lead after Juan Camacho hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The AquaSox later added single runs in the fifth, sixth and ninth innings to secure the victory.

Jorge Benitez (1-0) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, four-hit relief while Tri-City starter Ignacio Feliz (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.