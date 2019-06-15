Wings win first for first time this season, beating Dream

Arike Ogunbowale scored 17 points, Allisha Gray added 16 points and the Dallas Wings got their first win of the season with a 71-61 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Saturday night.

The Wings (1-5) took control with a 17-4 run to lead 45-40 on Gray's driving layup with 1:47 left in the third quarter. The Dream (1-5) cut the deficit to 45-44 by the end of the period, but Dallas pushed its lead to 65-53 and held on for the final three minutes.

Elizabeth Williams had 16 points, Tiffany Hayes scored 15 and Alex Bentley added 11 for Atlanta. The Dream led for most of the first half with their largest lead of the game at 32-23.

After the game, the Dream said the stat crew made a correction and took one blocked shot away from Atlanta's Jessica Breland. She finished with one block and has 299 career blocks.

Atlanta has lost five in a row since beating Dallas 76-72 in the season opener for both teams.

SKY 70, FEVER 64

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Allie Quigley scored 18 points and the Sky won their third straight game with a victory over the Fever.

Cheyenne Parker added 14 points and 10 rebounds and Courtney Vandersloot had nine points and eight assists. The Sky (4-2) earned their first road victory of the season.

Chicago took the lead for good at 38-35 on Diamond DeShields' 3-pointer and pulled away with a 7-0 run to lead 51-41 late in the third quarter.

The Fever (4-4) closed the deficit to within five in the final minute, but the Sky made 3 of 4 from the foul line to hold them off.

Kelsey Mitchell had 16 points, Natalie Achonwa added 15 and Tiffany Mitchell scored 10 for Indiana.

The Fever opened the game on an 8-0 run and held the lead until Chicago closed the deficit at 21-all early in the second quarter.

LIBERTY 98, SPARKS 92

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Amanda Zahui B scored a career-high 37 points and New York beat Los Angeles to end a 10-game road losing streak.

Zahui B set career shooting marks, going 7 of 8 from 3-point range and 13 of 16 overall from the field. She will leave the Liberty on Thursday to play for Sweden in the Eurobasket tournament.

Kia Nurse added 26 points and a career-high four steals for New York (3-5). New York's previous road win came on July 11 at Connecticut. The Liberty closed the 2018 season with eight straight road losses and started 2019 with two more.

Chiney Ogwumike had 26 points for the Sparks (4-3).