Wilson, Curran lift Delmarva over Hickory 5-1

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Seamus Curran homered and had two hits, and Ryan Wilson allowed just three hits over six innings as the Delmarva Shorebirds beat the Hickory Crawdads 5-1 on Saturday.

Wilson (2-2) allowed one run while striking out seven and walking one to get the win.

Delmarva started the scoring with a big fourth inning, when it scored four runs, including a single by Ben Breazeale that scored Robbie Thorburn.

Following the big inning, the Crawdads cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Melvin Novoa hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jax Biggers.

The Shorebirds tacked on another run in the eighth when Curran hit a solo home run.

Ronny Henriquez (1-4) went four innings, allowing four runs and five hits while walking three in the South Atlantic League game.