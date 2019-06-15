Bido, Martin lead Greensboro to 4-0 win over Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Mason Martin hit a two-run home run and had two hits, and Osvaldo Bido allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Greensboro Grasshoppers topped the Kannapolis Intimidators 4-0 on Saturday.

Bido (7-4) picked up the win after he struck out seven.

In the first inning, Greensboro took a 2-0 lead on a home run by Martin that scored Lolo Sanchez. The Grasshoppers scored again in the ninth when Connor Kaiser hit a solo home run and Patrick Dorrian hit an RBI double.

Jonathan Stiever (4-6) went five innings, allowing two runs and five hits while striking out five in the South Atlantic League game.

The Intimidators were held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the Grasshoppers' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.