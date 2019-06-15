Barnes leads Columbus to 9-1 win over Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Brandon Barnes hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Columbus Clippers defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 9-1 on Saturday.

Barnes hit a solo shot in the sixth inning off Jose Taveras and then hit a three-run homer in the seventh off John Curtiss. Eric Haase doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home in the win.

Columbus right-hander Asher Wojciechowski (7-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Alexis Rivero (2-2) took the loss in the International League game after giving up one run and four hits over four innings.