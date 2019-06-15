Rosa’s homer leads West Virginia to 9-3 win over Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Joseph Rosa hit a two-run homer in the second inning, leading the West Virginia Power to a 9-3 win over the Hagerstown Suns in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The home run by Rosa scored Charlie McConnell to give the Power a 3-2 lead.

The Power later added four runs in the fourth and two in the sixth. In the fourth, Bobby Honeyman drove in two runs and Ryan Ramiz drove in one, while Julio Rodriguez and Honeyman both drove in a run in the sixth.

West Virginia right-hander Clay Chandler (7-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Tomas Alastre (3-6) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and eight hits over four innings.

The seven extra-base hits for West Virginia included a season-high six doubles.