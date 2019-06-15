Orioles take 3-game skid into matchup with Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (37-34, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (21-48, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Chris Sale (2-7, 3.52 ERA, .96 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) Orioles: Dylan Bundy (3-7, 4.50 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Orioles are 10-21 against teams from the AL East. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .298 this season, led by Trey Mancini with a mark of .356.

The Red Sox are 20-17 on the road. Boston's team on-base percentage of .335 is third in the American League. Xander Bogaerts leads the club with an OBP of .379. The Red Sox won the last meeting 13-2. Eduardo Rodriguez secured his seventh victory and J.D. Martinez went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Boston. Luis Ortiz took his first loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with 35 extra base hits and is slugging .564. Pedro Severino is 6-for-20 with a double, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 44 RBIs and is batting .303. Jackie Bradley Jr. is 10-for-30 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .249 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .251 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by two runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Lucas: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: 10-day IL (ankle), Dwight Smith Jr.: 7-day IL (concussion), Hanser Alberto: day-to-day (illness), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Red Sox Injuries: Hector Velazquez: 10-day IL (back), Tyler Thornburg: 10-day IL (hip), Heath Hembree: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back), Mitch Moreland: 10-day IL (quad), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (knee).