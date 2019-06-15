Atlanta takes 8-game win streak into matchup with Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies (38-31, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (41-29, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (6-1, 4.58 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Braves: Sean Newcomb (1-0, 2.59 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta enters the game as winners of their last eight games.

The Braves are 11-8 against the rest of their division. Atlanta has a team on-base percentage of .334, good for third in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a mark of .397.

The Phillies have gone 15-10 against division opponents. Philadelphia is hitting a collective .243 this season, led by Jean Segura with an average of .285. The Braves won the last meeting 9-8. Jerry Blevins earned his first victory and Brian McCann went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Atlanta. Hector Neris registered his third loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 38 extra base hits and is batting .312. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 15-for-47 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Segura leads the Phillies with 68 hits and is batting .285. Scott Kingery is 12-for-36 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .282 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .251 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by two runs

Braves Injuries: Darren O'Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Kevin Gausman: 10-day IL (foot), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Pat Neshek: 10-day IL (shoulder), Adam Morgan: 10-day IL (forearm), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Seranthony Dominguez: 10-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin), Andrew McCutchen: 10-day IL (knee), Adam Haseley: 10-day IL (groin).