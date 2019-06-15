Renfroe hits 3 homers, Padres rally to stun Rox 16-12 in 12

San Diego Padres' Hunter Renfroe watches his two-run home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Mike Dunn during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 14, 2019, in Denver. AP Photo

Hunter Renfroe hit his third homer of the game in the 12th inning after Fernando Tatis Jr. tied it as part of a six-run rally in the ninth and the San Diego Padres stunned the Colorado Rockies 16-11 on Friday night.

Tatis led off the 12th with a triple to deep center and scored on pinch-hitter Austin Allen's double off reliever Jairo Diaz (1-1). Manny Machado added an RBI double and Renfroe hit a towering two-run homer to wrap up an improbable win. Renfroe also had a solo shot in the second and two-run homer in the ninth for his second career three-homer game.

Down 11-5 in the ninth, the Padres rallied off Rockies reliever Mike Dunn, who gave up a two-run single to Eric Hosmer, followed by Renfroe's homer. Closer Wade Davis allowed two singles and a walk before Tatis delivered a two-out, two-run single to center that tied the game.

The Rockies had never blown a lead of six or more runs in the ninth inning before Friday, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Craig Stammen (5-3) earned the win by pitching a scoreless 11th inning and Kirby Yates finished up the 12th.

This five-hour, four-minute marathon featured a combined 39 hits, 16 pitchers and plenty of dramatic twists.

Machado had four hits, including a solo homer, while Rockies outfielder David Dahl capped a 12-pitch at-bat by lining a two-run shot in the third over the fence in left-center. Ian Desmond added a three-run, inside-the-park homer during a five-run sixth inning that helped the Rockies extend the lead to 9-3. It looked like it put the game out of reach.

But things were just heating up as Colorado's bullpen faltered in allowing 15 runs.

Trevor Story collected three hits before the smooth-fielding shortstop left the game in the eighth after a grounder took a bad hop, glanced off his glove and struck him in the head.

Charlie Blackmon had four hits, including a solo homer in the 12th, and is now hitting .429 at Coors Field this season. What's more, Blackmon's reached base in all 24 home games he's appeared in.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: OF Franmil Reyes wasn't in the starting lineup due to a stiff neck after making a lunging catch before hitting the ground Thursday. "The ground's probably still sore," manager Andy Green cracked. Reyes entered as a pinch-hitter in the sixth and grounded out.

Rockies: 3B Nolan Arenado was given a rest day, but entered in the eighth when the Rockies shuffled around their infield with the departure of Story.

THE STARTERS

Rockies starter Jeff Hoffman allowed three hits and one run — a solo homer by Renfroe in the second.

Cal Quantrill, the son of longtime major league pitcher Paul Quantrill, allowed four runs over five innings. Quantrill's start was the major league-leading 29th by a Padres rookie.

SPEEDY DESMOND

With two on, Desmond drilled a pitch down the line in right that Josh Naylor missed on a diving attempt. Naylor tracked down the bounding ball with Desmond motoring around the bases. The relay throw home was off target to get Desmond, who slid head-first into the plate and let out a scream soon after standing.

THIS & THAT

There was a moment of silence to honor Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, who died late Thursday. Bowlen, 75, had battled Alzheimer's for several years. ... Dahl finished with four RBIs and made a sliding catch in center that saved a run.

UP NEXT

Rockies righty German Marquez (6-3, 4.19 ERA) takes the mound Saturday against San Diego. Marquez is 3-1 with a 5.06 ERA at Coors Field this season. The Padres will throw lefty Eric Lauer (5-5, 4.14), who's holding opponents to a .212 average over his last five starts.