Knowles, Sala lead Orem to 3-0 win over Rocky Mountain

OREM, Utah (AP) -- D'Shawn Knowles hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and Johan Sala homered as the Orem Owlz topped the Rocky Mountain Vibes 3-0 on Friday.

The home run by Knowles scored Jeremiah Jackson to give the Owlz a 2-0 lead.

The Owlz tacked on another run in the fourth when Sala hit a solo home run.

Darrien Williams (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Rocky Mountain starter Michele Vassalotti (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.