Mieses’ homer leads Springfield to 4-2 win over Corpus Christi

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Johan Mieses hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Springfield Cardinals to a 4-2 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Friday.

The home run by Mieses scored Justin Toerner and Yariel Gonzalez to give the Cardinals a 3-2 lead.

The Cardinals tacked on another run in the seventh when Alberto Triunfel drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Jose Godoy.

Springfield right-hander Angel Rondon (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Cristian Javier (2-2) took the loss in the Texas League game after he allowed four runs on just four hits over 6 2/3 innings.

For the Hooks, Ronnie Dawson homered and doubled, scoring two runs.