Padres look to stop 5-game losing streak against Rockies

San Diego Padres (33-36, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (36-32, second in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Cal Quantrill (1-2, 4.85 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Rockies: Jeff Hoffman (1-3, 8.07 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Rockies are 12-10 against teams from the NL West. Colorado ranks fifth in the MLB in hitting with a .261 batting average, David Dahl leads the club with an average of .332.

The Padres have gone 14-16 against division opponents. San Diego has a collective on-base percentage of .292, led by Eric Hosmer with a mark of .331. The Rockies won the last meeting 10-7. Antonio Senzatela earned his third victory and Charlie Blackmon went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Colorado. Nick Margevicius took his fourth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 17 home runs and is slugging .598. Dahl is 14-for-40 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Hosmer leads the Padres with 73 hits and is batting .285. Ian Kinsler is 8-for-30 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by two runs

Padres: 3-7, .218 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Rockies Injuries: Seunghwan Oh: 10-day IL (abdominal), Harrison Musgrave: 60-day IL (elbow), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 10-day IL (forearm), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow).