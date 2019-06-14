Davies, Brewers to face Pomeranz, Giants

Milwaukee Brewers (39-29, first in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (28-38, fifth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Zach Davies (7-0, 2.41 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Giants: Drew Pomeranz (1-6, 7.16 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Christian Yelich and the Brewers will take on San Francisco at Oracle Park.

The Giants are 13-20 in home games. San Francisco's team on-base percentage of .287 is last in the National League. Brandon Belt leads the club with an OBP of .376.

The Brewers are 17-16 on the road. Milwaukee's team on-base percentage of .326 is eleventh in the MLB. Yelich leads the team with an OBP of .420. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Duggar leads the Giants with 56 hits and is batting .241. Brandon Crawford is 5-for-31 with two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 38 extra base hits and is batting .345. Yasmani Grandal is 11-for-35 with four doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Brewers: 7-3, .267 batting average, 5.05 ERA, outscored by one run

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 10-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: 10-day IL (arm), Jhoulys Chacin: 10-day IL (back).