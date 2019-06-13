Castillo’s single leads Pawtucket to 10-8 win over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Rusney Castillo hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Pawtucket Red Sox to a 10-8 win over the Louisville Bats on Thursday.

Chad De La Guerra scored on the play to give the Red Sox a 9-8 lead after he reached base with a single and advanced to second on a balk.

The Red Sox tacked on another run in the ninth when Josh Tobias hit an RBI double, driving in Cole Sturgeon.

Domingo Tapia (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Robert Stephenson (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.