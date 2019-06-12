Rortvedt hits walk-off single in 12th, Pensacola beats Tennessee 7-6

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Ben Rortvedt hit a walk-off single with one out in the 12th inning, as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos defeated the Tennessee Smokies 7-6 on Wednesday. With the victory, the Blue Wahoos snapped a five-game losing streak.

Travis Blankenhorn scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second.

The Smokies tied the game 6-6 when Eddy Martinez hit an RBI single, bringing home Clayton Daniel in the ninth.

Reliever Zack Weiss (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked two over two scoreless innings. Christian Donahue (0-1) allowed one run and got one out in the Southern League game.

The Smokies failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss. Vimael Machin doubled twice, driving in three runs for the Smokies.