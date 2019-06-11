Jones leads NW Arkansas to 9-3 win over Amarillo

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Travis Jones had three hits and scored two runs as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals beat the Amarillo Sod Poodles 9-3 on Tuesday.

NW Arkansas got on the board first in the third inning when Emmanuel Rivera drew a bases-loaded walk and Anderson Miller hit a two-run single.

The Naturals later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

NW Arkansas southpaw Eric Skoglund (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Jesse Scholtens (3-2) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up four runs and five hits over four innings.