Paredes’ double leads Erie to 5-3 win over Reading

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Isaac Paredes hit a run-scoring double in the seventh inning, leading the Erie SeaWolves to a 5-3 win over the Reading Fightin Phils on Tuesday.

The double by Paredes, part of a two-run inning, gave the SeaWolves a 4-3 lead before Frank Schwindel hit an RBI single later in the inning.

In the top of the third, Erie put up three runs, including a double by Kade Scivicque that scored Jose Azocar. Reading answered in the fourth inning when Austin Listi hit a three-run home run.

Ethan DeCaster (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jonathan Hennigan (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

For the Fightin Phils, Listi homered and singled twice, driving in three runs.