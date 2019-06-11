Arredondo hits grand slam, leads Puebla over Oaxaca

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Jesus Arredondo hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, leading the Pericos de Puebla to a 9-5 win over the Guerreros de Oaxaca on Tuesday.

The grand slam by Arredondo gave the Pericos an 8-2 lead and capped a six-run inning for Puebla. Earlier in the inning, Alberto Carreon hit an RBI single and Danny Ortiz hit a sacrifice fly.

The Pericos tacked on another run in the sixth when Herlis Rodriguez hit an RBI single, driving in Jose Heberto Felix.

Puebla right-hander Scott Harkin (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Carlos Felix (4-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and nine hits over five innings.

Moises Sierra homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Guerreros.