De Los Santos, Walding spur Lehigh Valley to 5-1 win over Gwinnett

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Mitch Walding homered and had three hits, driving in three, and Enyel De Los Santos threw five scoreless innings as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs topped the Gwinnett Stripers 5-1 on Tuesday.

De Los Santos (3-2) allowed two hits while striking out six and walking one to pick up the win.

Lehigh Valley took the lead in the first when Walding and Damek Tomscha hit two-run singles.

The IronPigs tacked on another run in the eighth when Walding hit a solo home run.

Bryse Wilson (3-6) went three innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the International League game. He also struck out seven and walked one.