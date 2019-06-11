Clevinger, Tom lead Akron to 2-0 win over Hartford

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Ka'ai Tom hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, and Mike Clevinger allowed just three hits over 5 1/3 innings as the Akron RubberDucks topped the Hartford Yard Goats 2-0 on Tuesday.

The home run by Tom broke a scoreless tie.

The RubberDucks tacked on another run in the eighth when Tyler Friis scored on an error.

Clevinger struck out five.

Jake Paulson (5-3) got the win with 3 2/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Hartford starter Jack Wynkoop (5-6) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Mylz Jones doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base for the Yard Goats. Hartford was blanked for the eighth time this season, while the Akron staff recorded its seventh shutout of the year.